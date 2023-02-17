NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Trading Up 46.4%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 46.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 62,326,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,773% from the average daily volume of 2,169,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEXI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of NexImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of NexImmune from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NexImmune Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexImmune

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 344,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 2,181.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

(Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.