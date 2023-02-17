NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Trading Down 1%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
NGK Insulators Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.
About NGK Insulators
NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.
