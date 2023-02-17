NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.00. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 30,417 shares traded.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.19). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 648.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHWK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.