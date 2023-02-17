NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $124.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

