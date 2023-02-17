Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.08. 773,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.63.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

