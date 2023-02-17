Norfolk Southern Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,630 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the typical volume of 2,045 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $229.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,526. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

