North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NOA opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $460.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

North American Construction Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,109,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,209 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,057,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 349,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.