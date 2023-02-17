North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.
North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NOA opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $460.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.05.
North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.
