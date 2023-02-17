North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOA. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.81.

Shares of TSE NOA traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.04. 51,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.76. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

