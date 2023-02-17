Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) versus Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) Head to Head Contrast

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) and Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Blue Valley Ban’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 17.24% 14.89% 0.95% Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northern Trust and Blue Valley Ban, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 6 3 0 2.20 Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northern Trust presently has a consensus target price of $101.05, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

81.4% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Trust and Blue Valley Ban’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.76 billion 2.95 $1.34 billion $6.14 15.59 Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Blue Valley Ban on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Blue Valley Ban

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

