Norwest Energy NL (ASX:NWE) Insider Bruce Clement Sells 33,221,428 Shares

Norwest Energy NL (ASX:NWE – Get Rating) insider Bruce Clement sold 33,221,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$2,225,835.68 ($1,545,719.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41.

Norwest Energy NL is involved in the exploration of hydrocarbon resources in Australia. The company owns 20% interest in EP368 permit; 22.22% interest in EP426 permit; and 25% working interest in TP/15 permit located in Australia. Norwest Energy NL was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

