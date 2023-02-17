Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.46

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.46 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 24.25 ($0.29). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29), with a volume of 613 shares trading hands.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 7.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.57. The stock has a market cap of £40.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
