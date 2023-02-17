Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.46

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.46 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 24.25 ($0.29). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29), with a volume of 613 shares trading hands.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.57. The stock has a market cap of £40.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.