Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Shares of NVO opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $144.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

