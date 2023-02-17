NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

NOW Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 231,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.64. NOW has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

NOW Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after purchasing an additional 242,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,551,000 after acquiring an additional 105,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 118,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOW by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 71,818 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

