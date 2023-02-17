NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.
NOW Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 231,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.64. NOW has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
