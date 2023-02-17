NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.08. NU shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 8,394,584 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NU Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

