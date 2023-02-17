Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 4.2 %

NUS opened at $43.47 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 74.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

