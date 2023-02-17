Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.22 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NUS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. 101,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,427. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

