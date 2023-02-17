Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on April 13th

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.8 %

NTR stock opened at C$104.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$93.43 and a 52-week high of C$147.93. The firm has a market cap of C$54.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$113.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.70.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

