Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Nutrien has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

