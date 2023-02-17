Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Nutrien has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
Nutrien Price Performance
Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
