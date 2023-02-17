Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Nutrien has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NTR opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.