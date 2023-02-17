Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-$10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nutrien also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.45-10.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. TD Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.44.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. 925,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,623,000 after purchasing an additional 516,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,631,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,202,000 after acquiring an additional 206,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.