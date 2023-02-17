Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$68.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at C$44.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.79. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$32.20 and a 1 year high of C$98.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

