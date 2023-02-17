nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 87,402 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in nVent Electric by 65.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.24.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.