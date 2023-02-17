NYM (NYM) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

NYM (NYM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. NYM has a market cap of $96.27 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00430296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.86 or 0.28503566 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 368,639,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.2755484 USD and is down -12.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,058,348.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

