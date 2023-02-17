Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,400 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of A10 Networks worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in A10 Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,733.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,880 shares of company stock worth $893,526 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

ATEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ATEN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Articles

