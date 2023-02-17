Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of M/I Homes worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 148.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:MHO traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 69,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,211. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.89. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 17,009 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,269. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.