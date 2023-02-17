Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

DADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

DADA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. 460,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,893. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

