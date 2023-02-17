Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after buying an additional 883,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after buying an additional 333,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 331,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $36.85. 284,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

