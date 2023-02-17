Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Viad as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Viad by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Viad Trading Up 1.5 %

About Viad

Shares of VVI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,111. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $563.46 million, a PE ratio of 223.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.