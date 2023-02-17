Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,300 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,754 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $14.13. 2,143,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,406. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

