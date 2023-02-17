Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,630 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the quarter. Model N comprises approximately 1.1% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 6.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 31.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 2,706 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $105,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,818,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 2,706 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $105,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,818,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $35.14. 91,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,316. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

