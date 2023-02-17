Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of The Hackett Group worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.7 %

HCKT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,973. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hackett Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.