Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.63 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of Oil States International stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 1,254,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $630.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.98.
Several analysts have issued reports on OIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
