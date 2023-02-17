Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.48. Oil States International shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 476,561 shares changing hands.
The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $637.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
