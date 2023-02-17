Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 942,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,217 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $48,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 222,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,782. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

