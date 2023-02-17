Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $548.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 254,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

