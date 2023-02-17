ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

NYSE OKE opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

