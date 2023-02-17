ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.
ONEOK Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE OKE opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONEOK (OKE)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.