Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,220 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,712 shares of company stock valued at $40,047,619 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $183.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

