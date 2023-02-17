Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 8,700 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.