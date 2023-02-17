Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 972 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Public Storage by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

PSA stock opened at $299.56 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.84 and its 200-day moving average is $303.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

