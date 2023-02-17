Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BorgWarner by 94.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in BorgWarner by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,069. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of BWA opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.