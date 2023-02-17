Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

