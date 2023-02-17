Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,644 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $132.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.