Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 17,964 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 128,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,041,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 140,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $27,060,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $94.00 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

