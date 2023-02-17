Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.53.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

