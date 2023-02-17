Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.