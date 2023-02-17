Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.29 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.7 %

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.