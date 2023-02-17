Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $867,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $791,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $265.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.77 and a 200 day moving average of $262.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

