Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 25,669 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 430.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Encompass Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,494,000 after acquiring an additional 792,813 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Encompass Health by 87.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 736,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,910 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in Encompass Health by 350.1% during the second quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 394,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 307,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EHC stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.