Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 6,117 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.