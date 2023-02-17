Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,519 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after acquiring an additional 407,987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after acquiring an additional 670,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $49,310,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

About Rivian Automotive

RIVN stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.